Metro extension project: A boon or bane for Capital?

The residents of the federal capital have started questioning the viability of the extension of Metro Bus to new Islamabad airport, as the approved route of the extension is not going through the main sectors and areas, and thus the authority may have to launch a shuttle service to bring passengers to stations.

The entire project would be completed by August 14, in line with directions from the prime minister to complement the newly built Islamabad Airport.

It was also noted that according to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study of the MBS project conducted by the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK), approximately a thousand trees of up to 110 years old might become a prey to the Metro Bus Service (MBS) which was being extended from Peshawar Morr to connect the city to the New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA).

The kinds of trees which might be affected by the project include Shisham, Sirris, Phulahi, Paper Mulberry, Eucalyptus, Kikar, Sukh Chain, Jacaranda, Fiddlewood, Amaltas, Mulberry and Citrus.

“The project will hardly make my commute easy as I live in G-11/3 and the new metro station will be three kilometres away from my residence. Have the authorities thought of any feeder routes to connect the sectors with it or once again, we have to walk all the way or call a cab for the station,” questioned Ali Mufti, an economist by profession.

In January, the executive board of the National Highway Authority (NHA) gave formal approval for the hiring of consultants for the infrastructure design of the Rs18 billion extension of the Islamabad Metro Bus line.

NHA has already invited bids for infrastructure design through print advertisements. The deadline for tender submission is January 31.

Earlier, it was claimed by NHA that the infrastructure work for the project would not affect the current layout of Kashmir Highway. However, it seemed that the project would alter the layout plan of the Kashmir Highway.

Unlike the existing metro bus project which has elevated tracks, this would have two parallel lanes constructed along Kashmir highway and the motorway. Some new flyovers and underpasses have been built on Kashmir Highway and the motorway to facilitate the project.

According to the extension, two main interchanges would be constructed at Golra Mor and N-5 (GT Road). The project was of 26.5 km in length and it would be divided into two packages – Peshawar Mor to G-13, and from G-13 to the N-5 interchange. Construction of 4 interchanges and 14 stopovers (stations) would also be part of the project.

