KPSNGPL, UET sign MoU to establish state-of-art technical lab facility

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a modern facility ‘JURASSIC-GEO Lab’ here on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer KPOGCL Raziuddin (Razi) and Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Engr Prof Dr Noor Muhammad Khan signed the MOU.

The project was aimed to cater to the needs of growing petroleum industry specifically in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) not only limited to geophysical, geological, petroleum reservoirs, but also to address the planning, designing, testing, analysing techniques with highly sophisticated equipment for seismic processing interpretations, crude oil production tests, geochemical and elemental analysis, petroleum reservoirs and their relative coring and testing, geological and surface mapping services with real time data sets and imageries.

Raziuddin said that it was for first time that true implementation of industry, academia and research integration was being undertaken to amalgamate business models of KPOGCL and USAID.

Pakistan centre for advanced studies in energy at UET Peshawar is a USAID-funded project in energy with the help of a steering committee of experts. The team of experts would oversee the implementation of a strategy for involving the high-end oil and gas geo-lab in research and business companies and establishing linkages with international organisations to ensure sustainability of the project.

Engr Prof Dr Noor Muhammad said that KPOGCL UET Peshawar had the onerous responsibility to engage in the economic future of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular, and Pakistan, in general.

He expressed satisfaction over joint collaboration of USPCAS-E UET Peshawar with industry as a triple-helix model to promote energy/hydrocarbon-related activities in the province through academia and industry linkages.