Four convicted terrorists hanged in K-P: ISPR

Four terrorists sentenced by military courts were executed in a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa prison on Wednesday, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Today another 4 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, destruction of educational institutions, attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies are executed at a jail of K-P,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The ISPR statement added that the convicted terrorists, named Ahmed Ali s/o Bakhat Karam, Asghar Khan s/o Aziz ur Rehman, Haroon ur Rasheed s/o Mian Said Usman and Gul Rehman s/o Zareen were members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Weapons were also recovered from the terrorists’ possession.

The convicts had admitted to their offences before the magistrate and the trial court, ISPR said.

Military courts were discontinued January 7, 2017, after a sunset clause under which the tribunals were established, expired. However, on March 31 President Mamnoon Hussain gave his assent to the Pakistan Army Act 2017 and the 23rd Constitutional Amendment Bill. After which, the courts were subsequently revived from the day of their previous discontinuance.

The development came less than two weeks after three TTP terrorists were executed for killing of innocent civilians, attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies.