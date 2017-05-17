All educational institutes in Sindh to remain closed during Ramzan

All public and private educational institutes in Sindh have been ordered to remain closed for the summer holidays from the first day of Ramazan.

A notification issued by the Sindh government specified that all public and private educational institutes across the province will be practicing their summer vacations from the 1st of Ramazan, said to begin at the end of this month, till July 31. Educational institutes will then reopen on August 1.

The high temperatures prevalent in the province as well the start of Ramazan is the reason given for the change in the dates of the summer break.