Woman gets herself detained to remain with husband in lock-up

AHMEDABAD: Chandani Malek, 21, first had her husband put behind bars in Gomtipur police station on Sunday night. Later, she threw tantrums before cops, and got detained to remain with her husband in police lock-up.

Gomtipur police inspector, R B Rana, said, “The woman created ruckus at the police station and threatened cops that she would immolate herself if not allowed to remain with her husband. We had no other option but to prevent her from taking any such drastic step.”

Residents of Mariambibi’s Chawl, Chandani and her husband Mehmud Malek, got married in 2014, but lately a matrimonial dispute had developed. She has charged her husband and his parents of domestic violence and police have booked them under section 498A of the IPC. A few days ago, she even filed a complaint in court under the Domestic Violence Act. Malek, of late, began living separately from his parents.

Chandani allegedly went to Malek’s home and took up a quarrel with her in-laws. She came to Gomtipur police station and alleged harassment. Police brought Malek’s parents to the police station and detained them as a preventive measure. Police also nabbed Malek on Sunday evening and detained him under section 151 of the CrPC.

Her husband’s detention was, however, not acceptable to Chandani who insisted that police should keep her in custody also along with her husband.

The family spent Sunday night in police lock-up and on Monday morning, cops brought the family to the Old Collector office and produced them before the executive magistrate, where they were granted bail. While Chandani was freed, her husband was detained again in a prohibition case, because police found liquor in his possession, said Chandani’s advocate Vahid Shaikh.

After getting bail, Chandani is now busy looking for ways to get her husband bailed out in the second case he was booked in, her lawyer said.

Via Times of India