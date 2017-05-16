PPP bill demanding inquiry into every name mentioned in Panama Papers rejected

The majority of National Assembly members on Tuesday (today) have opposed a bill by the PPP party demanding an inquiry into every Pakistani mentioned in the Panama Papers.

Minister for Law Zahid Hamid strongly opposed the bill, tabled by Naveed Qamar, terming such proceedings as unnecessary since the matter is already being dealt with by the Supreme Court.

“The SC has already ruled on the case; there is no need for this bill anymore,” Hamid said.

Qamar, on the other hand, asserted that the bill should not be rejected based only on the fact that the words ‘Panama Papers’ have been used in it, “The court case only dealt with one family, while this bill will open the doors of inquiry into everyone involved in the Panama Papers.”

The bill was later rejected after the majority of NA members voted against it.