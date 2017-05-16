Motorway police holds seminar on road safety

SUKKUR: The Sukkur’s National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) organised a “Road Safety Seminar” in order to create awareness among citizens regarding road safety.

A large number of notables, traders, Journalists, educationists and citizens attended the seminar that was addressed by scholars, journalists and experts.

While addressing the seminar, Motorway SP Ajmal Khan Khoso said that the motorway police helped in reducing road mishaps and had made travel on highways safer.

According to a report, approximately 12,000 persons have been killed in road accidents annually in Pakistan, he said.

Addressing the occasion, Sukkur’s Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Station Manager Jamil Soomro said that the road safety issues need to be translated and trickled down to the public through the media,

While giving suggestions on road safety, the APP station manager said that drivers should follow the road instructions on signboards, use safety belts and avoid using mobile phones while driving.

Shell Pakistan Manager Fayaz Bhutti said that responsible citizens always follow traffic laws.

Patrolling Officer Muhammad Soomro, Muhammad Humayoon and others also addressed the seminar.