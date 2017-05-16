JIT summons Sharif family’s interviews, statements

ISLAMABAD: During a session of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Panama case, the team has summoned the television interviews and statements of the Sharif family on Tuesday (today).

The JIT asked the Press Information Department to submit a summary of the PM, Hussain Nawaz, and Maryam Nawaz’s statements.The team will then compare the statements of the PM’s family and other documentary evidence, sources told local media sources.

Any discrepancies in the statements of the Nawaz family will be part of the questions that will be posed in the probe, sources added.

On Monday, the JIT had decided to hire the services of a private UK firm to conduct a forensic audit of documents related to Panama Papers, sources are reported to have said.