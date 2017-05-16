IHC rejects notice submitted by house maid Tayyaba’s parents

ISLAMABAD: The IHC has rejected the compromise notice submitted by tortured house help Tayyaba’s parents on Tuesday.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of Islamabad High Court has decided to indict the couple, dismissing the request of Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram and his wife Maheen Zafar.

The charges of torture levelled against the sessions judge and his wife were declared false by Tayyaba’s parents and it was later informed by the 10-year-old’s parents that they did not hold the accused couple responsible for the torture marks on their daughter’s body. They also told the court that the case filed against the couple was false.

The trial on a daily basis started in the Islamabad High Court on April 28.

The 10-year-old’s parents had submitted a compromise notice in the court before the sessions judge and his wife could be indicted in the case. They had told the court they did not want to pursue the case any further.

However, the court asked the police to submit a response on the case by May 5.

Tayyaba was working as a domestic help at the sessions judge house and was recovered from her employer’s house with torture marks on her face and hands. However, the girl narrated her ordeal after being politely enquired by a female magistrate later. She told the magistrate she was beaten and her hand was burnt on the stove for losing a broom.

The chief justice took suo moto notice of the case, however, the matter apparently got settled out of court since the child and her father mysteriously disappeared one day.

After the Supreme Court ordered the child be produced in the court, police sprung to action. Tayyaba was then found from the suburbs of Islamabad.