Anti-terrorism court orders arrest of Farooq Sattar

Karachi: The anti-terrorism court ordered the Director General Rangers Muhammad Saeed to arrest the leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan, Farooq Sattar and others on Tuesday.

The court issued orders to DG Rangers to present Mr Sattar and others, with regard to incendiary speech case which involved an attack on media houses in Karachi, in court till May 31.

The directives were issued after police failed to arrest and present MQM Pakistan leaders.

The self-exiled MQM leader incited the party workers observing a hunger strike outside Karachi Press Club on 22 August 2016 to take to the streets and ransack media houses.

In the ensuing violence, one person died while eight other sustained injuries.