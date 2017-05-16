Anti-polio drive: Larkana DC visits villages

LARKANA: Larkana Deputy Commissioner Kashif Ali Tipu along with the additional deputy commissioner-II and district health officer on Tuesday visited various villages of Larkana, Dokri and Ratodero Taluka in order to monitor the 4-day anti-polio campaign which started on Monday and will continue until Thursday in Larkana District.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner was briefed that the Health Department’s officials with the assistance of WHO and UNICEF have set up 812 teams to administer anti-polio drops.

The DC urged upon the parents, teachers, representative of NGOs and the members of the community that they should come forward and play their role to make the campaign a success. In order to monitor the campaign in Larkana district control rooms have already been setup, said the DC.

