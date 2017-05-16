First orange line metro train will be delivered in July

Changsha: The new train designed for Lahore Orange Line project at the CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Corporation Ltd rolled off the production line in central China’s Hunan province on Monday, a foreign media outlet reported.

This is the first of the twenty-seven trains to be delivered.

The train with five coaches has been designed for the 25.58 km Orange Line Metro in Lahore.

An energy-saving air-conditioning system suitable for the constant high summer temperature and unstable voltage in Pakistan is the showpiece of the design, according to a corporation engineer.

The train has been designed to attain the maximum speed of 80 km/hour.

The train will be delivered in July.