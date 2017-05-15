Woman set on fire by ‘in-laws’ in Okara

A woman was set on fire allegedly by her in-laws in Okara on Monday for not conceiving a child during her three years of marriage, leaving her with severe burn injuries.

Aasia Bibi was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital Okara.

Police said Aasia’s in-laws poured petrol over her and set her ablaze at their home.

On hearing Aasia’s screams, neighbours rushed to the house to save her and immediately took her to the hospital.

The police said the motive behind the crime was that she had not given birth to a child during her three years of marriage.

Aasia’s husband, Afzal, was happily married to her, but his family continuously admonished her for remaining childless.

On Sunday night, her in-laws along with two other accomplices, Mir Islam, Fazil and Bagh Ali, doused her in petrol and set her on fire.

She is said to be in a serious condition and has only managed to survive because she was rushed to the hospital immediately.

A case has been registered at the Saddar Police Station against the suspects and the police have arrested them.

District Police Officer Hasan Asad Alvi visited the hospital to inquire about Aasia’s condition.

Talking to a local media outlet, Alvi said the suspects had been taken into custody and further investigation into the case was under way.He added that the woman’s husband was not home at the time of the crime but the police would interrogate him too.

