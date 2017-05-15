Politics in FATA has been made possible by PPP, says Zardari

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday claimed that it is because of the Pakistan People’s Party that everyone can now engage in political activities in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

He was addressing the FATA convention on Monday. He further said that his party made it possible for the Political Parties Act to be extended to FATA. PPP also increased funds for FATA from Rs3 billion to Rs19 billion, he said.

“Whatever we did is in front of everyone,” the former president said.

“We want FATA to merge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and not be a slave to a governor and the president,” he added.

Zardari further said that his party wants the region to have its own high court.

Announcing PPP secretariat in FATA, he claimed that he will strengthen his party in the region and will ask its people before distributing party tickers.