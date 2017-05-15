Intermediate board officials involved with ‘cheating mafia’: CTD sources

KARACHI: The officials of the intermediate board are involved with the cheating mafia, an investigation into the matter has revealed, according to sources in the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The sources said they have obtained information on the inter-board officials involved in leaking the examination papers. However, authorities in the board have dismissed the claims, saying their staff is not involved in the crime.

Moreover, CTD has also identified the examination centres where the papers would be captured on phone cameras and circulated on WhatsApp groups. The superintendents and officers of some centres, who would facilitate the process, have been also been identified.

Besides, authorities have also obtained information about a centre where the examination would start 15 minutes ahead of scheduled time, which is in violation of the relevant rules and regulations.

So far, CTD officials have probed more than 50 people over the cheating issue. They have questioned the inter-board as to what measures it had taken to stop the leaking of papers or action taken against those involved. Sources said the CTD would start arresting the accused once the inter-board replies and the government gives them permission to do so.

After 15 board papers were leaked in the annual examination of 2017, the Sindh government took action, imposing Section 144 to curb cheating. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had also visited exam centres to make sure the relevant arrangements were sufficient, but to no avail as the next day cheating and leaking of papers resumed.