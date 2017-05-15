Arrest warrant issued for Ali Musa Gilani

Islamabad: Special court for narcotics control issued the arrest warrant for the son of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, Ali Musa Gilani on Monday in ephedrine quota case.

Special court judge Irum Niazi heard the case and ordered to present Ali Musa in next hearing scheduled on May 19.

Earlier, the court had indicted Ali Musa Gilani, former health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin, health secretary Khushnod Lashari, former health Director General Asad Hafeez, former Deputy Drug Controller Abdul Sattar Shorwani, Sheikh Nusrat, Anjum Shah and others in the case.

In April 2012, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted a 23-page report before the court formally, naming eight accused Ali Musa Gilani for allegedly allocating 6,500kg of ephedrine to Berlex Lab International in Multan and 2,500kg to Danas Pharma (Pvt) Ltd, Islamabad during 2010 to 2011.

ANF alleged that the defendants intended to export the drug to Iraq and Afghanistan while 20 other companies awaited for allocation of 5,710 kg.

Ali Musa Gilani was previously arrested in September 2012 but was released on the basis of surety bond amounting to Rs 100,000.

Ephedrine is a medication and stimulant which is used to prevent low blood pressure during spinal anaesthesia. It has also been used for asthma, narcolepsy, and obesity but is not the preferred treatment.