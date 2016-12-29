Woman dies of suffocation, 12 affected due to fire in a hotel

A woman died of suffocation while 12 other guests were affected by smoke when a fire erupted in a hotel here on Thursday.

Rescue sources said that fire caused due to gas leakage engulfed a hotel situated near Rawal Chowk of the federal capital, Islamabad. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the room from it was initiated with in few minutes.

Smoke filled in the rooms of the hotel resulting in a death of a woman due to suffocation while 12 others were affected and hospitalised.

The fire tenders reached the scene and extinguished the fire.