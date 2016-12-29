Pak-China JCC meeting begins

Pakistan-China Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of CPEC meetings have started in Beijing on Thursday.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal will lead the Pakistan delegation while Chinese side will be headed by Vice Chairman of National Development and Reforms.

During the meeting, both sides will evaluate progress on ongoing projects in infrastructure and energy sectors being carried out under CPEC.

The meeting will focus on industrial investment, new transportation projects and the next phase of Karakoram Highway (KKH).

Meanwhile, senior officials of the two countries met in Beijing on Wednesday. They reviewed progress on the various projects being carried out under CPEC. The meeting also considered new projects to be incorporated in CPEC.