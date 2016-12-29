NSG’s new draft could pave way for India’s membership, leave Pakistan out

A new draft proposal circulated among Nuclear Suppliers Group or NSG member states early this month could pave the way for India to become a member of the elite club, but this is unlikely to happen before the end of the Barack Obama presidency next month.

The proposal aims to pave the way in for India and leave Pakistan out.

Read more: Pakistan calls for equitable approach for NSG membership

The Arms Control Association (ACA) in Washington also warns that relaxing membership rules will undermine non-proliferation.

Last week, the US media reported that Rafael Mariano Grossi, a former chairman of the NSG, had prepared a two-page document, explaining how a non-NPT state, like India and Pakistan, could join the group.

To prevent India from blocking Pakistan from joining the NPT, Rafael Mariano Grossi’s draft note proposes that the one non-NPT member state should reach an understanding not to block consensus on membership for another non-NPT member state.

However, ACA’s Executive Director Daryl Kimball warns that “Pakistan still has grounds to object to the formula outlined by Grossi.”

He explains that the document will require Pakistan to meet the same criteria for membership as India but, to engage in civil nuclear trade with NSG states, it would have to win a separate NSG exemption from the full-scope safeguards requirement.

India is seeking membership of the NSG on the strength of the fact that it is already doing business with NSG members.

The 48-nation NSG is a nuclear technology control organisation formed in 1975 in response to India’s first nuclear weapons test, which used plutonium produced with nuclear technology from Canada and the US. The NSG seeks to prevent similar future misuses.

Read more: International experts condemn US for backing Indian NSG bid