Imran Khan leaves for Karachi on three-day visit

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Thursday has left for Karachi on a three-day visit.

According to party sources, PTI chairman would lay the foundation stone of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Karachi.

He will also visit the house of late religious scholar Junaid Jamshed who lost his life in the PK-661 crash earlier this month.

Imran Khan would chair a party’s session on Friday whereas he will also hold meetings with lawyers, labourers and local elected councillors.

He will address the Professional Forum and Workers Convention and will also visit Bohra Mosque and Chamber of Commerce.

Moreover, Khan will depart for Islamabad on Saturday after holding a press conference.