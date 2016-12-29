Dense fog engulfs Punjab, disrupts routine life

Air traffic on Thursday was affected by the fog that continued to blanket Lahore and other areas of Punjab.

Schedules of domestic and international flights were disturbed due to the foggy conditions, Lahore airport authorities have said.

According to details, visibility has dropped to zero at National Highway from Lahore to Pattoki and Gujranwala due to which the authorities have directed the people to avoid unnecessary travelling on the motorway.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. While foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.