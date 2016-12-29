Dense fog badly hampers flight operations in Karachi

International and domestic flights were delayed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to dense fog in Lahore and its adjacent areas.

According to the Flight Inquiry, nine national and international flights were disrupted due to heavy fog in the port city.

A thick mist covered the areas adjacent to airport signal to Malir Halt and from Malir 15 to Quaidabad and Steel Town.

Super Highway also remained in the grip of heavy fog for over two hours in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to Met Office, fog reduced visibility to 160 meters from airport signal at Shahrah-e-Faisal to Malir Halt, while it was recorded 100 meters at National Highway from Malir Halt to Quaidabad and Steel Town.

Road traffic was also badly hit at Super Highway near DHA City due to zero visibility.