COAS confirms death to 8 terrorists, life term to 3

Murderers of human rights activist Sabeen Mahmud and terrorists who carried out an attack on members of Ismaili community in Karachi are among eight hardcore terrorists whose death warrants have been confirmed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief on Wednesday confirmed death sentences awarded to eight hardcore terrorists, besides life term to three others.

Those sentenced were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, slaughtering soldiers of law enforcement agencies and armed forces.

These terrorists include those who planned and executed attack on persons of Ismaili community in Safoora area of Karachi where 45 persons died and six others got injured. They also include those who killed a social worker Sabeen Mehmood, kidnapped 2 Chinese engineers and a civilian for ransom.

On the whole, they were involved in killing of 90 persons and injuring 99 others. Explosives were also recovered from their possession.

These convicts were tried by military courts. Detail of each case is as: