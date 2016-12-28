Winning without fighting

Army chief asks misled Baloch brothers to return and help in the province’s development

It is clear that failure of the CPEC is not an option for Pakistan. The stakes involved in this grandiose venture are too high, indeed of the make or break kind. It is equally obvious that obstructing it by devious means ranks at number one on the agenda of some interested parties. Our eastern neighbor, for one, has left no doubt of his knee-jerk hostility from the outset. The dramatic uncovering of a spy ring headed by a serving Indian naval officer and his confession about sabotage activities in Balochistan reveal the Indian designs. To counter this, the creation of a stable, tranquil and safe environment that facilitates a timely completion of the CPEC projects assumes a singular importance for the country’s establishment.

The army chief’s third visit to Balochistan on Monday since he assumed command on November 29 illustrates the focused military thinking. To convince the doubters and waverers, General Qamar Javed Bajwa made an ‘open door’ goodwill gesture to the Baloch brothers. The assurance given from time to time by military leaders, however, has failed to convince many in Balochistan. Again altogether different signals have been given in briefings given to the Senate by high ranking officers.

The government leaders in Baluchistan tried to establish contact with leaders of the separatist groups living abroad. They however received little practical support in removing the complaints like disappearances of political activists in the province and the appearance of dead bodies. Those they talked to doubted therefore if the elected Baloch leaders had the power to get the promises implemented.

Unless there is a consensus on how far the government is willing to concede to the demands of the separatists, wishes alone cannot end the ongoing strife. It is still not clear if the establishment is willing to announce a general amnesty. The homework needs to be done and the NSA Janjua assigned the task to talk to the separatist leaders.