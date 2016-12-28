In the first phase of the Smart School Project (SSP), 24 schools in Islamabad – 12 boys’ and 12 girls’ schools – will be upgraded with relevant technology infrastructure to enhance the comprehension skills of students through the usage of information technology.

This was stated by Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry while chairing a meeting on the education sector here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the CADD Parliamentary Secretary Maiza Hameed, CADD Advisor on Education Ali Raza and officials of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

The minister directed the FDE and management of the Prime Minister Education Reform Program to immediately launch the SSP.

The meeting was informed that the SSP is based on the concept of ‘blended learning’ in which a significant and rapid improvement in the quality of education is achieved through technology-enabled learning.

The major elements of the smart schools will be the ability to provide computers, internet connectivity, online learning systems that allows students to access instructional materials, provision of high-quality bilingual (English and Urdu) online instructional material and the provision of teacher training.

The project would cover a substantial proportion of the 8 to 14-year age group population mostly from middle and low economic background. During the first year, around 5,760 students will get a technology-based quality education which will increase up to approximately 17,280 in the third year.

Dr Tariq said that technology-enabled education will provide an opportunity to address the gap in the quality of education in top private schools and public sector schools in Islamabad. This pilot project will be replicated in other schools and colleges on its completion, the minister added.

The meeting was informed that the laboratories and libraries of the selected institutions will also be upgraded.