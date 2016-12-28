Serious threat of water shortage: meteorological experts

The ongoing dry spell in the country is badly affecting the wheat harvest season and is likely to worsen with barely any chance of rain in the coming month, meteorological experts say.

According to a private news channel report, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) said that due to the dry season, water in the reservoirs of Mangla and Tarbela had reached dead levels, and with no chances of torrential rain next month, the threat of severe water shortage will be even greater.

An announcement released on Wednesday said that 17% less rain had been forecast this year compared to earlier years and that the continuing dry season is depleting existing reservoirs and posing a serious threat to the country as far as water is concerned.

While talking to private news channel, Met Office Director General Ghulam Rasool said that one could not say with certainty how long the dry season will last.