Senate body to be briefed on drug use among students

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics on Friday will be briefed by the Quaid-e-Azam University Vice Chancellor on drug use among students.

The meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of Senator Abdul Rehman Malik at the Parliament House, Islamabad.

The committee will also brief by Passports Director General regarding the facilitation of passport issuance to overseas Pakistanis.

According to the agenda of the committee which was issued here on Wednesday, the committee will be briefed by the civil defence and its increasing role.