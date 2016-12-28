Peace returning to Karachi after operation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has urged business community to extend cooperation to the government in overcoming challenges facing the country.

She was addressing a ceremony of Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

The Minister of State said, “Private sector is playing an important role in education, health and trade.”

“The present government is creating an environment conducive for industrial development,” she added.

She asked businessmen to put forth proposals to accelerate the pace of economic development.

“The government brought down the load-shedding from sixteen to three hours, which is a big achievement,” Marriyum said.

The Information Minister said, “Inflation is lowest in the history of the country and reforms are being undertaken in the education sector. It is also an endeavour of the government to afford best possible healthcare facilities to people under Prime Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.”

“It is because of the measures were taken by the government to address the challenge of terrorism that normalcy is returning to Karachi,” she said.