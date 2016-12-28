LUMS achieve highest pass ratio in CSS Exams 2016

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Pakistan’s top-tier leading education institute, proved its competence by achieving the highest pass ratio in the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination 2016.

Every year thousands of candidates appear for this test across Pakistan, considering it as the most promising career prospect in the country. This year 9,643 candidates appeared for the CSS written test. However, only 202 (2.09%) of these qualified. This is the lowest percentage of successful students since 2011, where only 4 out of the 150 universities were able to showcase a double-digit success rate.

However, this year students from the province of Punjab represented the highest number of successful candidates. Given the performance of the candidates, the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) students stood out with the best passing percentage of 23%, followed by IBA Sukkur (14%), NUST (12%), UET (7%), and the University of Punjab (1.5%). Out of the 70 candidates from LUMS who appeared for the examination, 16 of them passed the written test representing the best pass-fail ratio among the 150 varsities.

This is yet another feather in the cap for LUMS. From winning multiple Fulbright scholarships each year to receiving local awards, LUMS students are constantly reinforcing this reputation of achieving excellence. The past years has seen LUMS graduates successfully join the government service and serve in key positions in the government, contributing highly towards the success and development of the society and the nation as a whole.