fire-breaks-out-at-lahore-fast-food-outlet-as-lpg-cylinder-blasts

At least twenty-two people were injured, four of them critically, in twin LPG cylinder blasts in the kitchen of a multinational food chain restaurant at Lahore’s Mustafa Town, Wahdat Road.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the explosion took place in the kitchen of an upcoming branch of a fast food chain around 4 pm and a fire erupted after the twin blasts.

The blaze, also spread to a nearby plastic items shop, damaging all merchandise there.

Rescue fire-fighters and Edhi ambulances reached McDonald’s branch and put in efforts to extinguish the blaze which also engulfed the adjacent China Sale Point. The injured were taken to different hospitals in the city.