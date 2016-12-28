The automation of stamp paper is another good initiative by Shehbaz Sharif led government who is working hard from dawn to dusk to serve the people of one of the largest province of Pakistan. The move calls for applause as it will help reduce chances of fraud and confliction in buying or selling of properties. Due to e-stamping, now instead of three days stamp papers can be issued in just fifteen minutes. It is hoped that as per its vision to serve the people, the government would continue its efforts to facilitate the public at large.

Dania Ali Lahore