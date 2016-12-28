Dry weather in city likely to pose threat to health, agriculture

Persistent dryness, high level of pollution and below-average rain during the month of December has resulted in spread of weather-related disease in Lahore. The prevailing weather situation has also become alarming for the fruit and wheat growers, Pakistan Today has learnt.

A significant increase in the number of patient suffering from flu and cough has been observed in the past few weeks.

An EPA official told that the city is currently observing a high level of toxic pollutants in the air which are causing weather-related diseases among citizen while the department is helpless in dealing with the current situation. He said that rain can provide respite as it will wash away toxic pollutants from air.

Punjab University Environment College Principal Dr Sajid Rashid, while talking to Pakistan Today, said that both sources; vehicles and industry are the main sources of adding to pollution level and it is imperative to take precautions in order to minimise their effects. He said that the ongoing construction works on different roads of the city are also causing the clouds of dust mixed along with other hazardous toxic chemical are worsening the situation.

Sajid also observed that the situation is not just causing diseases among citizens but also posing threat to the agriculture sector. He was of the view that the delay in rain may affect quality of season’s favourite fruit, orange, as rain is the best source to develop sweetness in the fruit. He added that if current situation persists, then it may cause another spell of toxic smog similar to the recent smog of November 2 this year.

He added that the accumulative pollutants in the atmosphere due to lack of rains would encourage fog formation during the period and advised people to take extra care so as to avoid diseases caused by prolonged dryness and cold.

Senior physician Dr Salman Kazmi told Pakistan Today that the current weather situation has caused up to 50 per cent increase in the number patients visiting hospital daily. He said that these patients have been complaining of ear, nose and throat infection which are caused by high level of toxic chemicals in the atmosphere. “Asthma patients and children can be easily hit in such weather situation”, Kazmi said, suggesting that children, elderly and asthma patients must be provided extra care.

Extension Agriculture Director General Dr Anjum Buttar told Pakistan Today that the department is conducting meeting to review the situation regarding impacts of weather on crops particularly wheat which is considered as one of the main crops of country.

He agreed that situation may be alarming for the upcoming wheat crop if there is no rain in next month but the actual assessment can be done in the month of March to tell whether or not the set target will be met.

Anjum informed that the agriculture department is working to make an advisory with the help of other departments.

Experts also have forecast that there are less chances of downpour even in the month of January and also in February the rain will be below than the average.