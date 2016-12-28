Drug trade in Pakistan

Our deterrence laws need work

Drug trafficking is a major challenge for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The geographical location of the country, particularly its Western border with Afghanistan which consists of 4,250 km-long – the world’s largest illicit opium producer. For last few year there is an increased in drug trade. According to a 2013 Survey Report, a collaborative research set up by the Narcotics Control Division of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and the UN, states that there are 7.6 million drug addicts in the country, out of which 78 percent are men and 22 percent are women. The fact is that drug usage is injurious to health. It destroys humans both physically as well as mentally. Many factors are responsible in this increase of drug trade such as law enforcement agencies, lack of anti-narcotics offices, corruption and so on.

Firstly, the police enforcers play a very important role in prevention of drug trade. But the police department, it seems, cannot take sincere action in this matter. In many cases, reports arise that the police have direct contact with drug dealers. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and other parts of the country police reportedky receive monthly payment from these drug dealers and then these drug dealers are allowed to sell drugs. The number of drug users are high in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where close to 11 percent of the population is hooked on drugs. In 2013, the number of drug users in Balochistan was 280,000. Government must improve police system in order to prevent drug trade.

Similarly, in most areas of the country there are no anti-narcotics offices. In Pakistan, especially in KP, and areas such as in Karak, Bannu, and in Lakki Marwat, there are no regional anti-narcotics offices in every district and control from Peshawer. Such as in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, district Lakki Marwat is controlled from Peshawer which is 130 miles away from peshawer, so how it is possible to control Lakki Marwat from Peshawer. Government must construct an anti-narcotics offices in concerned areas.

Thirdly, in this case the Parliament can also plays very important role to control the drug trade. Parliament should pass deterrence laws which spread fear among citizens and ensure that no one starts drug business again. Drug related laws are not executed properly, when police arrest drug dealers then court can easily give to get rid through a simple appeal. Police claimed many times that court cannot give them sufficient punishment and after few months those people once again start their drug business. Such as in my own district Lakki Marwat Police forces have on many occasions captured drug dealers but due to lack of sufficient punishment these dealers again start drug business. Due to this reason every third person of society gives priority to start drug trade and that’s why the business is going on peak day by day. They consider it an easy way toward success. So proper enforcement of drug laws are prerequisiteto stop the illegal business

Similarly, Pakistan is stated to be the main exit point for leaving Afghanistan. It is near impossible to control the long border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and smuggling across the borders is very easy. Drugs can be easily supplied from southern Afghanistan to the city of Quetta, which is an important transit point for opiates dealers. It is necessary for government to block all the illegal routes on Pak Afghan border.

In a nutshell, Pakistan government should take bold action against the illegal drugs activities in every nook and corner as it’s considered foremost legal duty on part of government to protect the society from the human loss. The purpose will be gained through proper implementation of drugs laws by the government.