Daniel Radcliffe, the highest paid actor in Britain

Daniel Radcliffe’s journey in showbiz dates back to when he was cast as Harry Potter at the age of 11. His success in the industry has enabled him to be listed among Britain’s wealthiest celebrities.

Now 27, Radcliffe has conjured up a staggering £64 million in savings, it can be revealed.

According to DailyMail, accounts published yesterday by his company, Gilmore Jacobs, disclose that it’s now holding £63.9 million. That’s £4.5 million more than 2015, suggesting he was Britain’s biggest-earning actor this year.

Turnover is not reported in the accounts, which also omit to disclose pay to Radcliffe, who is understood to have invested most of his earnings in property and stocks and shares.

This year he appeared in the thrillers Now You See Me 2 and Imperium, as well as the comedy drama Swiss Army Man.

The accounts report that the business holds £19.8 million in fixed asset investments, £22.9 million in current asset investments, £3.3 million intangible assets; as well as holding £8.7 million in cash and being owed £10.2 million.

Radcliffe’s canny parents — Alan, a literary agent, and Marcia Gresham, a casting agent — set up the company in 2000, a year before their son played the boy wizard in the first film in the series, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

The privately educated actor admitted earlier this year that he didn’t spend his cash. ‘I don’t really do anything with my money,’ he said.

‘I’m very grateful for it because having money means you don’t have to worry about it, which is a very lovely freedom to have. It also gives me immense freedom career-wise.’

Radcliffe also pointed out how his wealth gives him the independence in terms of role choice so he can appear on stage and in low-budget and experimental movies. “For all the people who’ve followed my career, I want to give them something to be interested in, rather than just make loads of money on sloppy films for the rest of my life.”