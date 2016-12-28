Comparing standards of living

The two standards of living, which are totally different from each other in every possible way, are prevailing side by side in the capital of the country, Islamabad.

It would not be difficult to capture unequal distribution of wealth in the city within one frame. The few posh sectors of Islamabad are surrounded by slums. How can we keep our eyes shut, turn a deaf ear to their problems, not see the grief in their eyes and the lost innocence on their children’s faces? For the sake of humanity, I request the government to provide them basic necessities of life. If not then least move them to places where they are not tempted by the high living standards of the elites which spread hopelessness and drive them to evil.

Nida Mirza

Rawalpindi