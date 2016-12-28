CM addresses Chinese companies in textile, water sector in Beijing via video link

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressed the heads of the Chinese companies in textile sector and members of a delegation from Punjab through video conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the project is of vital importance for the uplift of textile and garments sector and it will have to be completed with speed, standard and transparency. He asked Chinese investors to come forward for investment in the Apparel Park project and assured that Punjab government would provide them with all the necessary facilities.

The provincial minister for Industries, secretary Industries, PIEDMC and other concerned authorities will be responsible for the completion of the project within stipulated period.

The officials of Chinese companies assured investment and described it as a splendid project.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif also addressed senior authorities of Chinese companies in water sector and discussed matters regarding Saaf Pani project. The chief minister said that Punjab government has evolved a big project of supply of clean drinking water to the people of the province but due to inefficiency, negligence and non-professional attitude of the officials of Saaf Pani Company, the project has been delayed. He further said that senior officials of the company have been suspended and instructions have been issued to blacklist the consultants.

Sharif said that this project will be implemented in a transparent manner like other projects of the provincial government. He said that due to laxity and inefficiency of some officials, time and resources had been wasted but now speedy progress will be made.

He said that Punjab government has allocated funds of billions of rupees for this project.

He further said that it is priority of the government to implement Saaf Pani project expeditiously as it is directly linked with human health.