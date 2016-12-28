Balochistan: LEAs abduct over 9000 suspected militants in 2015

According to Home Secretary Balochistan, Akbar Hussain Durrani, over 9,000 suspected militants and criminals were detained by police, levies, frontier corps and intelligence agencies in Balochistan as a part of the national action plan (NAP) in the year 2015.

The secretary claimed that a total of 1,973 intelligence-based operations were conducted in Balochistan and the elements involved in targeted killings, bomb explosions and kidnappings were abducted by the law enforcement agencies.

“Innocent people were freed, whereas the criminals were charged”, he claimed.

Durrani said that the law enforcement agencies also killed at least 204 ‘hardcore militants’ during the year 2015, adding that 70 law enforcement agencies personnel were also killed during encounters with the ‘miscreants’.

He claimed that the people killed during the operations mostly belonged to banned outfits.

He claimed that Balochistan Government implemented 17 out of 20 points under NAP to bring an end to the unrest and maintain law and order situation in the conflict-ridden province.

The home secretary stated that law and order situation in Balochistan has been improved by 70 percent during the last two years. “Complete implementation of NAP would ensure peace in the province”, he added.

Security forces expedited operations in Quetta and other troubled parts of Balochistan in the aftermath of announcement of NAP by the federal government after the terror attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School which killed 144 people, mostly children.

The province has been under the grip of violence attacks by militant groups and Baloch insurgents for since the inception of the Pakistani state. Violent attacks from both sides had claimed scores of precious human lives.