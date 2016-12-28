australia-131-1-at-tea-after-pakistan-declare-first-innings-at-443-9

Opener Azhar Ali became the first Pakistani batsman to score a double hundred on the Australian soil as visitors declared their first innings at the score of 443 for nine just after Lunch at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday.

Azhar finished the innings with an unbeaten 205, as Misbahul Haq’s men added 132 runs on the third morning of the match in just 25 overs, courtesy sublime hitting from pacer Sohail Khan, who scored run-a-ball 65 with the help of six boundaries and four massive sixes.

In achieving that milestone, Azhar became the first Pakistani to score two scores of over 200 in a calendar year, whereas he also became the first visiting team’s batsman to score a double-ton at MCG in more than three decades, with only the West Indies great Viv Richards has hit a higher score(208) at the venue.

For Australia, pacers Josh Hazlewood and Jackson Bird finished with three wickets each.

In reply, Australia were 131 for one at tea, with opener David Warner was not out 77 with Usman Khawaja on 39, trailing the tourists by 312 runs in the first innings.

For Pakistan, leg-spinner Yasir Shah was the only bowler who picked up a wicket as he removed opener Matt Reenshaw, who managed just 10 off 40 balls.

