Arrangements for local govt transition to be completed by Dec 30

Punjab Chief Secretary Capt (r) Zahid Saeed has ordered district coordination officers (DCOs) to complete all arrangements regarding transition to local governments by December 30.

He directed that matters related to establishment of health and education authorities at district level, division of assets and liabilities, and financial matters be finalised so that the process of transition takes place in a smooth manner.

He issued these directions while presiding over DCOs conference at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that all administrative officers should extend full cooperation to newly-elected local bodies’ representatives, adding that the new local government setup would help resolve people’s problems at their doorsteps. He directed that DCO should play active role in making the new local government system functional.

The chief secretary said that quality and timelines should be ensured in construction of new classrooms in schools under Khadim Punjab Schools Programme. In his briefing, the local government secretary issued necessary directions to DCOs regarding transition process.

Among those present were additional chief secretary, Board of Revenue senior member, communication and works secretaries, officials of health and services departments whereas divisional commissioner participated in the conference through video link.