Five passengers died and 15 others were injured as a speeding coach overturned at the National Highway near Sangi area in Sukkur on Tuesday night.

The ill-fated bus was going to Karachi from Punjab. The women and a minor girl are among the dead.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the injured to hospitals in Sukkur and Panu Aqil. Rescue sources said that condition of several injured is very critical.