Zardari to announce ‘big news’ today

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari are set to make important announcements at a public meeting at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Tuesday, about the future course of direction of PPP politics.

Bhutto will also pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary today, in recognition of her life-long struggle for the cause of democracy and protection of rights of the people.

READ MORE: 9th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto today

Asif Ali Zardari who has specially flown back home to attend the death anniversary.