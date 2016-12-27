Wobble smartphone app is ‘virtual breathalyser’, can tell if you’re too drunk to drive

Scientists have developed a ‘virtual breathalyser’ app – using smart devices to measure if someone is too drunk to drive.

It can tell by how someone walks – if they wobble too much – whether they are fit enough to get behind the wheel.

Sensors fitted to smartphones, fitness bands, smart watches and virtual glasses were found to be 100 per cent accurate – on a par with police breathalyser tests.

The app can tell by how someone walks – if they wobble – if they are fit to get behind the wheel

The smart breathalyser was developed by researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel.

Inventor Ben Nassi said: ‘Alcohol distinctly affects movement, gait and balance in ways that can be detected by the built-in motion sensors on devices people carry with them all the time.’

In future, the app could be used to alert people, or even prevent a connected car from starting, in order to stop users driving under the influence.

The sensors which can be fitted to phones and smartwatches were found to be as accurate as a police breathalyser test

In the study, Nassi and his team collected test data from drinkers at different bars on five nights.

Participants wore Google Glass augmented reality glasses, an LG G-watch on their left hand, a Microsoft Band on their right hand, and carried a Samsung Galaxy S4 smartphone in their right rear pocket.

Researchers hope that within years, the app will be useful for people who routinely use a smartwatch with their smartphone.