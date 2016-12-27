Veterinary hospital of capital a picture of neglect

23 employees of Veterinary Hospital have not been regularised during past decade

Despite a lapse of 12 years, the employees hired for 12 veterinary hospitals established by the federal government back in 2004 are yet to be regularised. The veterinary hospital has failed to deliver because of absence of staff in the hospitals.

These veterinary hospitals are located in 12 union councils of the federal capital including Union Council of Phulgran, Pind Begwal, Tumair, Chirrah, Kipra, Rawat, Sihala, Kurri, Shah Allah Dita, Golra, Tarlai and Sohan.

Due to the ignorance of the high ups, the staff on daily wages is well above their age but the government has failed to regularise them thus putting their future on stake.

The staff had also moved their files 4 times for their regularisation; unfortunately, no authority paid heed to resolve this issue and it’s still pending in Ministry of Interior as well as Ministry of Finance.

Animals are treated free of cost in these hospitals, furthermore, the veterinary hospitals also have Artificial Insemination Centres.

All of them were established under the two PSDP Projects titled: Up-gradation and Expansion of Veterinary Healthcare Centres in ICT, and Improvement of Milk and Meat Production by Strengthening Artificial Insemination Centres in ICT.

Both projects collectively amounted to Rs. 120 millions, started in 2004-05 and ended in June, 2016.

During the last 12 years, Livestock & Dairy Development Department, Islamabad, the department which ran those two projects, procured veterinary medicines worth millions and provided free services to livestock farming community in Islamabad.

The department also established daily mobile livestock free camps to provide veterinary services at farmers door steps located in remote areas of Islamabad.

Actual cost of first project is Rs46.83m and that of second project is Rs46.23m.

Due to the severe need of the projects, the government revised these projects 4 times whereas actual duration of the projects was 5 years.

90 percent of project employees are working on technical posts having degrees and diplomas related to Veterinary Healthcare and they are also outsiders who belong to Punjab, Sindh and other provinces.

When contacted, the PS of chief commissioner Islamabad, no comment was available as she was on leave.