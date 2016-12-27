Third umpire’s blunder rules Azhar Ali OUT; Decision reversed later

Pakistan’s Azhar Ali would have had his heart in his mouth when he was batting on 93 as the third umpire pressed the wrong button to flash OUT on the big screen when the replays suggested that Ali was well inside the crease when the ball dislodged the bails in the non-striker’s end.

The TV replays clearly showed Ali, on 93 runs, had grounded his bat after the Australians appealed for a runout.

But the third umpire Richard Illingworth pushed the wrong button and “OUT” flashed across the big screen at the MCG.

As the crowd started booing, Illingworth quickly reversed the decision, with Azhar going on to get his 12th Test century.