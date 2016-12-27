Sindh acquires 501 solid waste management vehicles

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah distributed solid waste management vehicles among the administrations of Sukkur, Rohri, Shikarpur, Khairpur and Larkana.

The ceremony was arranged by the North Sindh Urban Services Corporation (NSUSC) at Sukkur Public School.

Addressing the participants, the CM said that the provincial government had invested a lot of funds into the NSUSC and hoped to see a positive change in the next three to six months.

“However, the performance of the utility will be judged by the residents of the cities it serves”, he added.

In the past, he said, the performance of the NSUSC had not been impressive.

“Fifteen days ago I chaired a meeting in this regard and gave guidelines to the utility,” said the chief minister, adding that he hopes that if his directions are followed properly, positive change will be enacted.

“The government is here to serve the masses and we expect good delivery of services by all departments,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Speaking on the occasion, former MPA and NSUSC Board of Directors Chairperson Haji Anwar Mahar welcomed the chief minister and said that the utility had spent approximately Rs 610.60 million for the purchase of 501 solid waste vehicles.

Mahar said that funds for the project had been provided by the Asian Development Bank and the Sindh government. “It is our endeavour to provide the best possible civic services to the people,” he said.

Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Shaikh said that now that solid waste management has been mechanised, the process has become easier and faster.

He said that 501 vehicles have been purchased in the first phase, while more vehicles and equipment will be purchased in the second and third phases.