Shehbaz Sharif expresses dissatisfaction over Lahore Parking Company’s performance

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Lahore Parking Company.

The chief minister expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting which reviewed the performance of Lahore Parking Company.

Advisor Dr Umer Saif, PML-N Senior Leader Ahmed Hasaan, Lahore Parking Company Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman, Local Government Secretary, Lahore Division Commissioner, LDA Director General, Lahore DCO and Lahore Parking Company’s senior officials attended the meeting.

The CM expressed strong indignation over the delay in construction of parking plazas and introduction of the mechanical rotary parking system. He reprimanded the concerned officials and lamented the non-implementation of the decisions.

Sharif said that parking and traffic system are linked with each other and that non-forwarding meter parking system is also deplorable, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he is fighting a war for changing the obsolete system and will go to the last limit for changing it.

Separately, the CM said that the government and Overseas Commission have been working mutually, in a meeting with British Parliament’s visiting member, Khalid Mehmood.

Khalid Mehmood lauded the initiatives taken by Punjab CM in education, health and other social sectors and termed them unique.