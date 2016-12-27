Security forces detain 8 Afghan nationals in Khyber Agency

Security forces on Tuesday claimed to have caught eight Afghan nationals who were attempting to enter Pakistan illegally.

An Afghan national was also injured as security forces opened fire at the suspects near Pak Afghan border in Khyber Agency. The officials claimed that all the detainees were trying to enter Pakistan illegally and did not have a passport and other valid travelling documents. The security forces opened fire in a bid to stop them which resulted in injuries to one of them, named Jan Ullah, son of Qadeer. The injured was admitted to Landi Kotal Hospital.

Other detainees include Sabz Wali, Humayoon, Abid, Pir Mohammad, Ghuncha Guil, Zar Khan and Mohammad Waseem, who were later shifted to Landi Kotal for interrogation.

Afghan border security forces are yet to respond to the development.