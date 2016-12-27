President Xi Jinping greets PM Nawaz on his birthday

Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China has extended greetings and good wishes to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on his birthday.

In his letter, the president has said that China attaches great importance to the development of China-Pakistan cooperative partnership.

Xi Jinping said that he is willing to work with Nawaz Sharif to push forward the continuous progress of the all-round pragmatic cooperation focusing on the construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The President further said that he wants to transform the political friendship between China and Pakistan into a tangible development dividend to bring benefits to the peoples of the two countries.