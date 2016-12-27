‘Pokemon Go’ lands on Apple Watch

Pokémon Go is now available on the Apple Watch, reports TechCrunch.

Fans of the game can now play more easily with the smartwatch app, without needing to always take out their phone, except when they want to actually catch the Pokémon.

Using the Apple Watch players can now tap to find nearby Pokémon, collect items from PokéStops, and receive alerts when there are Pokémon and PokéStops nearby, when their Eggs hatch, and when medals are awarded.

The app will also tie in with the fitness tracking functions available on the Apple Watch, enabling you to log your game as a workout which will count toward your personal Activity rings, and with other Apple Watch workout sessions counting towards hatching Pokémon Eggs.

The app is rolling out now in all markets where Pokémon Go is available.