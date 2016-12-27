PIA orders inquiry after Sherry Rahman’s tweet

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ordered an inquiry against staff members regarding a boarding incident involving Senator Sherry Rahman and other Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders.

PIA Public Affairs General Manager Danyal Gilani in a statement here on Tuesday said that two ATR aircraft were parked on adjacent bays at the Karachi airport, departing for Multan and Sukkur at almost the same time, and due to some confusion, Rehman was dropped at the wrong bay.

“However as she approached the aircraft leaving for Multan, staff present outside the aircraft informed her of the mistake, and guided her to the other aircraft which was parked a few steps away,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, such instances are very rarely reported but confusion may occur in cases of simultaneous departures. “To avoid this, airlines have checks at multiple levels where boarding cards are checked and any such passengers can be intercepted,” the spokesman said.

“PIA boarded us on the wrong ATR for Multan instead of Sukkur now on right plane but no bakra in sight,” Senator Sherry Rahman said in her tweet.